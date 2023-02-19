HomeLeakeGunshots, a Disturbance and An Accident with Injuries in Leake

Gunshots, a Disturbance and An Accident with Injuries in Leake

Saturday 2/18/23

 

12:22 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to check an alarm at the Exxon on Hy 35 S.

4:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies received a call about a person in a wheelchair on the road on Hy 35 N.

8:25 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to be on the lookout for a reckless driver on Hy 16.

8:59 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to an accident with injuries on Hy 25 S near Wiggins Look Road.

9:24 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a domestic disturbance on True Light Road.

9:49 p.m. – A Leake Deputy checked the report of gunshots fired on Hy 16 E near Southern or Soul.

 

 

 

