Gyms Reopen Today !!!!

Gyms are reopening today. According to Gov. Tate Reeves, Gyms are allowed to reopen for the first time since April 3rd. Heavy restrictions are in place. Stringent guidelines including deep cleaning and sanitation, employee screening, and social distancing must be implemented. No more than 30 percent occupancy allowed at any time. All rules and regulations are listed below.

GYMS:

For businesses:

Before they can reopen, the entire gym must be deep-cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized top to bottom. After opening, gyms must be deep-cleaned daily.

All gyms are expected to take every step necessary to implement the regulations, orders, and guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Gyms must close to the public by 10:00 PM each day.

In addition to other gym staff, there must be at least one employee onsite during hours of operation dedicated to wiping down equipment after each use.

All high-touch areas must be sanitized at least once every two hours.

Exercise machines and equipment must be rearranged and.or deactivated to ensure at least 6 feet between customers.

Gyms must post signage at each entrance stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms are allowed in.

Hand sanitizer must be placed at all entrances and throughout the gym floor.

All common areas must remain closed.

For employees:

All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.

Face coverings must be provided to all employees who come in direct contact with customers. Employees are required to wear that face covering throughout their shift and clean or replace daily.

All employees must be provided training on how to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Every employee on the gym floor must wear disposable gloves to be changed at least once an hour.

For customers: