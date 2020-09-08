Philadelphia Ham Jam Arts Festival Returns!

Ham Jam is back.The Philadelphia arts and crafts festival returns October 17th. Ham Jam Arts Festival is an arts and crafts festival held in downtown Philadelphia each year. Arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, live music, and a kids area are all part of the festivities. The family friendly event is for people of all ages and runs from 9a.m.- 9p.m.. Vendor applications are now available. More more information call 601-656-1000

Philadelphia Ham Jam Arts Festival is usually held April but this year was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.