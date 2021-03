The Neshoba Central Lady Rockets will play at the Mississippi Coliseum today in the semifinals of the MHSAA 5A tournament.

The Lady Rockets punched their ticket to the Big House with a 52-48 win over Cleveland Central on Friday.

Neshoba Central will face off against Laurel at 4:00 pm.

The winner will move on to face Holmes County Central or Brookhaven in the 5A State Championship game Friday at 5:00 pm.