Have you seen Zachary Bourrage? Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark shared that Neshoba and Kemper Sheriff’s offices reported the Silver Honda Mr. Bourrage was seen driving was located on January 31st around 7:30pm. The vehicle was found abandoned on County Road 729 in Neshoba. Scent tracking dogs were at the scene as part of a search this past Sunday.

If you saw Mr. Bourrage walking that night or have any information about his disappearance, call East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477 (TIPS) or Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office at 601-656-1414.

*Mr. Bourrage is a 48 year old african american man.