He Hit the Ditch – Wreck on Hopoca

3:07 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Hopoca Road near Robinson Road when they received reports of a vehicle that ran off the road and slid into a ditch. No injuries were reported.

10:37 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Bilbro Road in Walnut Grove.

1:42 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a minor two-vehicle accident in parking lot of Trustmark Bank on Highway 16 East. No one was injured.