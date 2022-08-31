HomeLocalHeaded to Jackson? Before You Go….

Headed to Jackson? Before You Go….

President Biden has approved the governor’s request for a federal disaster declaration because of Jackson’s water crisis.  If you’re going to the capital city this week, you should know that your favorite restaurant may be closed.   Or your doctor’s appointment may have been moved to another location.  That’s part of the impact being felt in Jackson after a water treatment plant failed.  Some businesses and offices with little or no water pressure have shut down.  That includes the driver’s license bureau in Jackson.  And some are dealing with the water emergency as best they can.  The University of Mississippi Medical Center says its main campus is unaffected by the crisis because it has its own water wells.  But it says UMMC offices located off-campus– including the Jackson Medical Mall– have been impacted.  Patients with appointments should call first because they may be sent to a different office.

