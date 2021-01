The Healing Mississippi Prayer event will take place today. The statewide movement is rallying to fight COVID-19 through unified prayer. The event starts at 2:30 pm simultaneously across the state. Choctaw Health Center is announced as a participant. According to CHC, the event will be held in the parking lot as a park and pray service. All participants are asked to remain in their cars. For more information see http://www.healingmississippi.com