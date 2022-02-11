Use Of COVID Antivirals Encouraged, Another Attala Death

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says Mississippi isn’t using all the tools in its toolbox in the fight against COVID-19. Even though case counts and hospitalizations are dropping, the virus is still causing problems across the state. Dobbs says they’re encouraging the use of available antiviral medications which have been underutilized. He says there’s a locator on the department’s website showing the pharmacies which have supplies of the medications. Dobbs is also urging doctors to consider a preventive monoclonal antibody treatment that’s available for high risk patients with weakened immune systems.

In Friday’s COVID update, MSDH reported 2,212 new cases and 50 deaths including one in Attala County.