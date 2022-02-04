Health Department Issues Medical Marijuana Update

The State Health Department on Friday released new information on the medical marijuana program that’s being established under a new state law:

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is committed to meeting the statutory requirements of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act recently enacted by the Mississippi Legislature and signed by Governor Tate Reeves. The goal is to provide a safe and accessible program that meets the needs of patients and the public health and safety of all Mississippi residents.

The MSDH is currently working to establish the licensing and patient registry structures and plans to begin accepting online license applications for patients, medical practitioners, cannabis cultivation facilities, and others by June 2022. Visit https://msdh.ms.gov/mmcp with the most up-to-date information regarding licensing, business registration, cultivation and availability, and qualifying conditions.

For all inquiries about the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program, send email to MSMedicalCannabis@msdh.ms.gov.