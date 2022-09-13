Health Department Recommending New COVID Booster

The State Health Department is urging Mississippians to get the new and improved COVID-19 booster shot. And county health departments are now offering free vaccinations by appointment. The bivalent vaccine provides better protection against the original COVID strain and the omicron variants responsible for most of the current infections. They’re recommended for anyone 12 and older at least two months after completing their primary COVID vaccination regimen or at least two months after their last booster shot. The vaccine is also available through many doctor’s offices and pharmacies. To schedule an appointment at your county health department, visit: https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or call the COVID 19 Hotline at 877-978-6453.