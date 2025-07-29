Helicopter Landings Cause Problems at Neshoba Fair

An investigation is underway into how a couple of military helicopters caused some damage at Mississippi’s Giant Houseparty Tuesday morning….

“Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters flown by the Mississippi National Guard landed in the designated landing zone at the center of the Neshoba County Fairgrounds racetrack. Due to circumstances currently being reviewed and investigated by the MNG, initial reports indicate the aircraft rotor wash caused a disturbance near the southwest portion of the racetrack.”

National Guard spokesman Daniel Szarek said they’re offering a sincere apology for the inconvenience and disturbance at the fair. The awning of one cabin collapsed and the wind kicked up by the helicopters blew chairs and grills off several porches. The Black Hawks were there as part of the fair’s annual Veterans and Fallen Heroes Memorial program….

“Mississippi National members who are on the helicopters make a landing. They do a static display of the Black Hawks. They walk around and do kind of a meet and greet and then fly back. That’s basically what we’ve been doing for many years,” said Szarek.

Fair Association President Scott Bounds said Guard officials have been gathering information about the problems that were caused…

“They have talked to the cabin owners that were involved and have made assurances that they will work with them to address the damages. And I count on them to fully do that and I know they will do that.”

Bounds says they appreciate the Guard’s commitment to participating in the fair’s memorial service every year.