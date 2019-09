Ethel Vs McAdams ( 34-7) McAdams.

In the first quarter neither one of the teams scored. In the second quarter McAdams made the first touchdown but with no extra point making the score 6-0 and scoring once more making the score 14-0. Moving into the third quarter McAdams scored once making the score 28-0. And finally in the fourth quarter McAdams scored once making the score 34-0, but with Ethel making one touchdown making the final score 34-7.