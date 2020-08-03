Hemp Farming License Applications Now Available In Mississippi

Mississippi farmers or those interested in becoming farmers can start applying for hemp grower licenses. The Daily Leader reports the license application period began Saturday and runs through Oct. 31 through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Hemp is a member of the cannabis plant family used for textiles, fuels, clothing and other products. The new Mississippi law legalized the cultivation of hemp and allowed Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson to create a state plan for hemp farming. But state lawmakers didn’t appropriate the money for a state hemp program, so Gipson says he asked the USDA to handle the licensing for Mississippi hemp growers. AP)