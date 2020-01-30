*To RSVP to this workshop, please call 662-226-6000 or 601-656-4011 by January 31, 2020*

Would you like to know more about…

• Appropriate herbicides and application rates for pine, hardwood, and mixed stand management?

• Enhancing wildlife habitat through proper use of forest herbicides?

Then attend our Herbicides for Forest Management workshop! This workshop is intended to inform attendees of current herbicide applications available for use in forest management efforts.

Registration is $25 per person and $40 per couple. The fee covers refreshments, lunch, and materials. Neshoba County Forestry Association membership dues are $20. Registration will also be available the on-site, but space is limited. Please register by Friday, January 31, 2020.

Individuals who require special accommodations to participate should contact the Neshoba County Extension Office to make their request prior to the program. Contact should be timely to ensure appropriate accommodation.

Mississippi State University is an equal opportunity institution. Discrimination in university employment, programs or activities based on race, color, ethnicity, sex, pregnancy, religion, national origin, disability, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, status as a U.S. veteran, or any other status protected by applicable law is prohibited. Questions about equal opportunity programs or compliance should be directed to the Office of Compliance and Integrity, 56 Morgan Avenue, P.O. 6044, Mississippi State, MS 39762, (662) 325-5839.