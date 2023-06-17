Here We Go Again– More Storms This Weekend

After a brief break from the stormy weather across most of Mississippi today, more severe weather is possible after midnight, forecast to reach the local area in the predawn hours Sunday. Winds up to 70 miles an hour and hail as big as golf balls are possible and a tornado can’t be ruled out. More storms are expected during the day Sunday and a Level-3 “enhanced” risk has been posted. Flash flooding will be another concern on Sunday.

Power restoration efforts continue in this part of central Mississippi. As of 7 am Saturday, 1,638 homes and businesses in Attala County were still without electricity with 1,228 outages reported in Holmes County. In Neshoba County, 425 customers still had no power with 330 outages reported in Leake County.