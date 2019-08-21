High school football schedule – Friday, August 23

Local area high school football games for August 23:
Attala County:
- Yazoo County at Kosciusko (Thursday)
- McAdams at JZ George
- West Lowndes at Ethel
Choctaw County:
- Winona Christian at French Camp
- Independence at Choctaw County
Holmes County:
- Central Holmes at East Rankin
- Holmes County Central at Warren Central
Leake County:
- Leake Academy at Winston Academy
- Newton County at Leake Central
- Leake County at Coffeeville
Neshoba County:
- Grenada at Neshoba Central
- Center Point (AL) at Philadelphia
- Union at Choctaw Central
Scott County:
- Forest at Lake
- Taylorsville at Scott Central (Thursday)
- Morton at Newton
- Sebastopol at Clarkdale
Winston County:
- West Lauderdale at Nanih Waiya
- Louisville at Noxubee County
- Noxapater at Choctaw County (AL)
Other notable games:
- Pearl at Clinton (Thursday)
- Starkville at Brandon
- Eupora at Winona
- Jackson Prep at Hertitage Academy
- Lamar School at Starvkille Academy
- Meridian at Northeast Lauderdale