High school football schedule – Friday, August 23

Local area high school football games for August 23:

Attala County:

  • Yazoo County at Kosciusko (Thursday)
  • McAdams at JZ George
  • West Lowndes at Ethel

Choctaw County:

  • Winona Christian at French Camp
  • Independence at Choctaw County

Holmes County:

  • Central Holmes at East Rankin
  • Holmes County Central at Warren Central

Leake County:

  • Leake Academy at Winston Academy
  • Newton County at Leake Central
  • Leake County at Coffeeville

Neshoba County:

  • Grenada at Neshoba Central
  • Center Point (AL) at Philadelphia
  • Union at Choctaw Central

Scott County:

  • Forest at Lake
  • Taylorsville at Scott Central (Thursday)
  • Morton at Newton
  • Sebastopol at Clarkdale

Winston County:

  • West Lauderdale at Nanih Waiya
  • Louisville at Noxubee County
  • Noxapater at Choctaw County (AL)

Other notable games:

  • Pearl at Clinton (Thursday)
  • Starkville at Brandon
  • Eupora at Winona
  • Jackson Prep at Hertitage Academy
  • Lamar School at Starvkille Academy
  • Meridian at Northeast Lauderdale

 

