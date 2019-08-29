High school football schedule – Friday, August 30

Local area high school football games for August 30:
Attala County:
- Kosciusko at Newton County
- West Lowndes at McAdams
- Central Holmes at Ethel
Choctaw County:
- Starkville Academy at French Camp
- Winona at Choctaw County
Holmes County:
- Holmes County Central at Greenwood
Leake County:
- Leake Academy at Jackson Academy (Listen Live on Kicks 96.7)
- Leake Central at Leake County (Live on Cruisin 98.3)
Neshoba County:
- Germantown at Neshoba Central
- Philadelphia at West Lauderdale
- Cherokee (NC) at Choctaw Central
Scott County:
- Bay Springs at Forest
- Lake at Kemper County
- Scott Central at Morton
- Enterprise at Sebastopol
Winston County:
- Union at Nanih Waiya
- West Point at Louisville
- Noxapater at Eupora
- Winston Academy at Winona Christian
Other notable games:
- Brandon at Madison Central
- Oxford at Starkville
- Columbus at Noxubee County
- Warren Central at Pearl
- Simpson Academy at Jackson Prep