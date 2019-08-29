Home » Leake » High school football schedule – Friday, August 30

High school football schedule – Friday, August 30

Local area high school football games for August 30:

Attala County:

  • Kosciusko at Newton County
  • West Lowndes at McAdams
  • Central Holmes at Ethel

Choctaw County:

  • Starkville Academy at French Camp
  • Winona at Choctaw County

Holmes County:

  • Holmes County Central at Greenwood

Leake County:

  • Leake Academy at Jackson Academy (Listen Live on Kicks 96.7)
  • Leake Central at Leake County (Live on Cruisin 98.3)

Neshoba County:

  • Germantown at Neshoba Central
  • Philadelphia at West Lauderdale
  • Cherokee (NC) at Choctaw Central

Scott County:

  • Bay Springs at Forest
  • Lake at Kemper County
  • Scott Central at Morton
  • Enterprise at Sebastopol

Winston County:

  • Union at Nanih Waiya
  • West Point at Louisville
  • Noxapater at Eupora
  • Winston Academy at Winona Christian

Other notable games:

  • Brandon at Madison Central
  • Oxford at Starkville
  • Columbus at Noxubee County
  • Warren Central at Pearl
  • Simpson Academy at Jackson Prep

