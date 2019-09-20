Home » Leake » High school football schedule – Friday, September 20

High school football schedule – Friday, September 20

Posted on

Local area high school football games for September 20:

Attala County:

  • Kosciusko at Choctaw County
  • West Tallahatchie at Ethel
  • Loyd Star at McAdams

Choctaw County:

  • French Camp at Tupelo Christian Prep

Holmes County:

  • Indianola Academy at Central Holmes
  • Memphis at Holmes County Central

Leake County:

  • Starkville Academy at Leake Academy (Listen Live on Kicks 96.7)
  • Lumberton at Leake County
  • Velma Jackson at Leake Central

Neshoba County:

  • Neshoba Central at West Lauderdale
  • MRA at Philadelphia
  • Newton County at Union
  • Choctaw Central at Lake

Scott County:

  • Charleston at Scott Central
  • Forest at Florence
  • Morton at McLaurin

Winston County:

  • Nanih Waiya at West Lowndes
  • Shannon at Louisville
  • Okolona at Noxapater
  • Oak Hill at Winston Academy

Other notable games:

  • West Point at Noxubee County
  • Jackson Prep at Lamar School

Submit a Comment