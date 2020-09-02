Home » Local » High school football schedule – Friday, September 4

Local area high school football games for September 4:

Attala County:

  • Kosciusko at Winona
  • McAdams at Union
  • Hamilton at Ethel

Choctaw County:

  • Calhoun City at Choctaw County
  • Eupora at French Camp

Holmes County:

  • Holmes County Central at Olive Branch
  • Central Holmes at Winona Christian

Leake County:

  • Leake Academy at Lamar School
  • Philadelphia at Leake Central
  • Leake County at Puckett

Neshoba County:

  • Tupelo at Neshoba Central

Scott County:

  • Lake at Forest
  • Pelahatchie at Scott Central
  • Morton at Newton County
  • Sebastopol vs McLaurin

Winston County:

  • Columbus at Louisville
  • Choctaw Central at Nanih Waiya (Thursday)
  • Noxapater at Starkville Academy
  • East Rankin Academy at Winston Academy

Other notable games:

  • West Point at Starkville
  • Oxford at Grenada

 

 