High school football schedule – Friday, September 6

Local area high school football games for September 6:

Attala County:

  • Winona at Kosciusko
  • Ethel at Hamilton

Choctaw County:

  • French Camp at Eupora
  • Choctaw County at Calhoun City

Holmes County:

  • Winona Christian at Central Holmes

Leake County:

  • Lamar Academy at Leake Academy  (Listen Live on Kicks 96.7)
  • Puckett at Leake County

Neshoba County:

  • Neshoba Central at Tupleo
  • Leake Central at Philadelphia

Scott County:

  • Lake at Heidelberg
  • Scott Central at Pelahatchie
  • Newton County at Morton
  • Mclaurin at Sebastopol

Winston County:

  • Choctaw Central at Nanih Waiya
  • Louisville at Columbus
  • Starkville Academy at Noxapater
  • Winston Academy at East Rankin

Other notable games:

  • Brandon at Clinton
  • Grenada at Oxford
  • Jackson Prep at Oak Forest (LA)
  • Jackson Academy at MRA

