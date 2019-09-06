High school football schedule – Friday, September 6

Local area high school football games for September 6:
Attala County:
- Winona at Kosciusko
- Ethel at Hamilton
Choctaw County:
- French Camp at Eupora
- Choctaw County at Calhoun City
Holmes County:
- Winona Christian at Central Holmes
Leake County:
- Lamar Academy at Leake Academy (Listen Live on Kicks 96.7)
- Puckett at Leake County
Neshoba County:
- Neshoba Central at Tupleo
- Leake Central at Philadelphia
Scott County:
- Lake at Heidelberg
- Scott Central at Pelahatchie
- Newton County at Morton
- Mclaurin at Sebastopol
Winston County:
- Choctaw Central at Nanih Waiya
- Louisville at Columbus
- Starkville Academy at Noxapater
- Winston Academy at East Rankin
Other notable games:
- Brandon at Clinton
- Grenada at Oxford
- Jackson Prep at Oak Forest (LA)
- Jackson Academy at MRA