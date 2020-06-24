Highest Ever Covid Increase Being Reported, Dr. Dobbs Not Surprised!!

The highest ever Covid-19 case increase is being reported. The Mississippi Department of Health announced that there were 611 new cases statewide making it the highest increase on record since the first case was documented on March 11th. Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health Officer, announced to the associated press late last night that “he was not surprised at all. If you drive around and look at how younger people are having social gatherings, they are crowding in to bars, it’s just not safe. He went on to say people are not complying, not wearing masks. It’s not a joke. Really bad things are going to happen.” Today in our region Leake is reporting 505 cases overall, Neshoba is reporting 907 cases, and Winston is reporting 193 overall.