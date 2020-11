Hinkle’s Gun & Pawn was burglarized. According to the owner, Mr. David Hinkle, the burglary took place after hours in the early hours of Sunday morning. 14 hand guns were stolen. If you have any information about this crime please call the Carthage Police Department at (601) 267-8011.

Mr Hinkle has owned Hinkle’s Gun & Pawn for 30 years and works six days a week every week.