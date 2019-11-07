Holiday Open House plans Announced in Carthage

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County will host this year’s Christmas Open House Sunday, from 1-5 P.M. Area merchants will open their doors to showcase some of the best holiday offers in town. Kick the Afternoon off with Lunch at Singleton Fish House, Southern or Soul or Spoonfudge then head out to: Merle Norman/The Perfect Gift, Curio’s, Southern Styles, , The Leake County Co-Op, The Eagles Nest, Ooh La La, Cuttin’ Up Hair Salon, Dirt Roads Pottery, Holloways Boutique, East Main Ole Market, Flaunt, and Sims Appliance/It’s a Wrap. Make this Christmas a Hometown Affair.