Holiday Schedules have been set for Philadelphia as well as Neshoba County. We spoke with Philadelphia City Hall as well as Neshoba County Board of Supervisors offices and can confirm the following:

Philadelphia City Offices will be closed on December 31st and January 1st and will reopen on Monday, January 4th.

Neshoba County Offices will be closed December 31st and January 1st and will reopen on Monday, January 4th.