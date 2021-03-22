Holmes CC and State Veterans Home among those hiring at Governor’s Job Fair

Holmes Community College and the State Veterans Home are just two of several companies that will be be looking for new hires at Tuesday’s Mississippi Drive-Thru Job Fair.

The Job Fair is set for 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

Anyone interested should preregister as an applicant and bring the registration form to the event.

Masks will be required and applicants will not be allowed to leave their vehicles.

Visit www.jobfairs.ms.gov/mississippi-drive-thru-job-fair for more information.