Home Damaged with Fallen Tree During Tuesday’s Storm

12:26 am – Leake County Deputies were called to a assist a vehicle in the middle of Gunner Road.

1:07 am – Barnes Fire Department and Carthage Fire Department responded to calls of a shed fire on Cook Road.

3:14 am – Leake County Deputies were called to Langdon Road due to someone potential trespassing.

3:20 pm – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of a tree falling on vehicle on Hwy. 488. No injuries were reported.

3:31 pm – Leake County Deputies were called to Old Salem Road due to someone running into a fallen tree. No injuries were reported.

3:36 pm – Barnes Fire Department, Carthage Police and Carthage Fire Departments responded to calls of a female trapped inside her home on North Jordan Street. The lady was trapped inside her bedroom after a tree fell onto her house. No injuries were reported.

3:45 pm – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of a downed tree across Gunner Road.

3:46 pm – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of a tree down on Hwy. 43.

3:57 pm – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of a tree down on Piggtown Road that had trapped a school bus. No injuries were reported.

4:03 pm – Leake County Deputies responded to calls that an18 wheeler hit a tree on Hwy. 35 north. No injuries were reported.

4:10 pm – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of a tree down on Miller Road.

4:43 pm – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of a tree down on Galilee Road.

5:02 pm – Leake County Deputies were called to a home on Elay Road due to a domestic dispute.

5:03 pm – Leake County Deputies and Emergency Services responded to calls of a backhoe turned over on Drystone Road. The backhoe operator had multiple injures.

7:53 pm – Leake County Deputies were called to assist a disabled car in the road on Hwy. 35 North.

