Home lose to fire caused by electric heater

Another Leake County home was claimed in a fire believed to have been caused by an electric heater.

Carthage Fire Department, Leake Correctional Volunteers, and Reformation Volunteers were called to a home on Dead End Rd. off of Goshen Rd. near Reformation Rd. at 10:14 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 when a caller reported there was smoke coming from the roof of the residence.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the home was completely engulfed in flames.

Carthage Fire Chief, Lonzo Jones tells Kicks 96 News that the structure of the old wood frame home is still standing, but the inside is completely burned making the home a total loss.

