Home Lost in Fire Today

At approximately 11:40 a.m., Carthage Fire Department, Carthage Volunteers, and Barnes Volunteers were all dispatched to a house fire on Pickens Circle. The home was fully engulfed in flames when firemen arrived on scene. Three vehicles located behind the home were also on fire. A propane tank in front of the home as well as other homes nearby quickly became a big concern for responders. There were 3-5 acres of grass that also caught fire due to the spreading flames. MS Forestry Commission was called to contain that fire. Firefighters fought and extinguished the blaze. CFD personnel stated that the home was a total loss. The fire is under investigation and, as of now, the cause of the fire is unknown.