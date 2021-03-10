Homestead Exemption Deadline For Leake Coming

The Homestead Exemption deadline is almost here. Leake County homeowners have until April 1st to file homestead exemptions according to Tax Assessor/Collector Lucas Brown. A change in status, such as obtaining a new home, buying or selling land, death of a spouse, turning 65 years old, becoming disabled or getting married or divorced means a new homestead needs to be filed. Homeowners who received the exemption last year and did not have a change in status need not reapply as their exemptions will automatically be renewed. If you have any questions concerning your homestead exemption see here 2020HomeSteadExemption.pdf (leakecountyms.org) or contact the Leake County Tax Office 601-267-3021.