Homestead for The Holidays Continues Tonight at Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum

Homestead for the Holidays continues tonight. Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson says “we are excited to host Homestead for the Holidays. The event takes place at the Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum tonight from 5-8 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children.”

The event will offer sampler breakfast for supper, story time with Mrs. Claus and the opportunity to get your picture made with Santa and Rudolph! Small Town will be opened with demonstrations at the Fortenberry-Parkman Farmstead which will provide a glimpse of Christmas during the late 1800s. Carousel and train rides will be available as well as hands on historic crafts, and live music throughout the grounds.

Homestead for the Holidays is sponsored in part by the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board, the Mississippi Beef Council, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. and Visit Jackson. For more information please call 601.432.4500 or email at [email protected]. The museum address is 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson.