Hosemann and McDaniel Spar at Neshoba Fair

The weather was hot and so were the words at the Neshoba County Fair. Wednesday’s political speeches were highlighted by a showdown between Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and his top Republican challenger, State Senator Chris McDaniel—who’s been claiming that Hosemann is not a true conservative…

“It’s fair game to point out his record. It’s fair game to talk about his adherence to Democrat principles. It’s fair game to recognize that he has more in common with people like Mitt Romney than he does Ronald Reagan. And that’s a problem.”

But Hosemann said his Republican roots run deep….

“In 1981, I put up as a candidate for a Republican congressional district. I was a Reagan guy. I wanted to see the world change. My opponent was nine years old when I started running as a Republican.”

The third candidate in that primary is Tiffany Longino, an educator who’s working on her doctorate. Unlike Hosemann and McDaniel, Longino doesn’t favor tax cuts…

“I want you to think about it like this, Mississippians. If you cut the income tax, if you cut the grocery tax, where is that revenue going to come from?”

Expect more fiery speeches Thursday as Governor Reeves and his Democratic challenger Brandon Presley appear at the fair back to back.