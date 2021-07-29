Hosemann pushes health care, jobs in Neshoba Fair speech

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann says senators will hold hearings on health care, and “everything is on the table.”

The Republican spoke Wednesday at the Neshoba County Fair.

He says the time for saying no to options for working Mississippians has passed.

He did not mention Medicaid expansion. But expanding the program to the working poor is an option Mississippi has not taken so far because of opposition from Gov. Tate Reeves and many other Republicans.

Hosemann says he wants to expand job training, improve teacher pay, put more money into preschools, revive the initiative process and enact a medical marijuana program. (AP)