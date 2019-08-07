Hosemann Wins Republican Nomination for Lieutenant Governor with More Than 85 Percent of the Vote

Jackson, Miss. – Garnering 85.6 percent of the vote with only 63 percent of precincts reporting, Delbert Hosemann cruised to a landslide Republican Primary victory in his bid to become Mississippi’s next Lieutenant Governor.

“I am incredibly honored to accept the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor, but we can’t stop now. We have to push through to the finish line on November 5,” said Hosemann from a watch party at his campaign headquarters. “Lynn and I want to thank my opponent, Shane Quick, for running a clean and respectful campaign, and I appreciate our conversation this evening.”

Hosemann’s campaign spent the weeks leading up to Primary Election Day getting out the vote with a comprehensive network of grassroots supporters and volunteers. After the Neshoba County Fair, Hosemann embarked on a tour in north, northeast, and central Mississippi.

“Our children and grandchildren deserve every opportunity for a bright future in Mississippi—and that is what we’re working toward. I won’t let you down,” said Hosemann, who is currently serving as Secretary of State.

A slew of organizations have thrown their weight behind Hosemann’s bid including Mississippi Right to Life, Mississippi Manufacturers Association, Mississippi Realtors, Bully Bloc, and the National Rifle Association.

As a steadfast conservative who spent most of his career as a businessman in the private sector, Hosemann’s platform touches several major areas centered on growing Mississippi’s economy. These include: refocusing on skills training and increasing the State’s educated workforce; reducing unnecessary regulations and streamlining state government; encouraging small business and start-up growth; shoring up aging infrastructure; and improving access to healthcare and improving health outcomes.

The General Election in Mississippi is Tuesday, November 5, 2019. For more information about Hosemann’s campaign for Lieutenant Governor, visit www.delberthosemann.com.