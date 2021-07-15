House Fire in Leake County

3:52 p.m. – Leake County Deputies, Edinburg Fire Department, and MS Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle accident that partially blocked the roadway on Highway 16 East. No injuries were reported. Authorities worked to clear the road quickly.

4:14 p.m. – Carthage Volunteers, Ofahoma Fire Department, and Barnes Fire Department responded to a house fire at the intersection of Conway Road and Pleasant Grove Road. Sadly, the home was fully engulfed. We will update if we received any further information.