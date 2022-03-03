House Lost in Early Morning Madden Fire

At approximately 5:12 a.m., Carthage Fire Department, Carthage Volunteers, and Madden Volunteers were dispatched to a house fire on Highway 488 in Madden. The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. The home was a total loss. At this time, it is not clear what caused the fire.

Madden Volunteers were called back to the scene of the house fire at 2:15 p.m. because the fire started back. Firefighters put the flames back out.