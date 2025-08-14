How a Hurricane in the Atlantic Could Reduce the Heat Stress in MS

When is a hurricane a good thing for Mississippi? When it stays away from the Gulf but still helps to suck some of the humidity out of the atmosphere around here. Eric Carpenter at the National Weather Service in Jackson explains how Erin could help make conditions in this area a little more comfortable…

“Even though it’s going to be well to the east of us and moving through the Atlantic Ocean, on the back side of this system where the winds are more northerly, that would actually bring in some drier air into our area.”

And he says even if temperatures remain hot…

“Drier air would definitely help relieve some of the heat stress that we’re dealing with right now.”

All of this is based on the forecast that Erin, now a tropical storm but soon to become a hurricane, will turn out to sea and allow that drier air to start filtering into Mississippi by the middle of next week.

Holmes County is back under a heat advisory today with a heat index of up to 110 expected. Elsewhere in the local area, the heat index could approach 105.