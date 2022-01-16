How Much Snow Did You Get?

With a band of heavy snow moving across central Mississippi Sunday morning, accumulations varied widely– even in areas just a few miles apart. The largest amounts reported to the National Weather Service in Jackson were both in Rankin County– 9 inches in Leesburg north of Pelahatchie and 8.3 inches in Goshen Springs, a few miles to the west. Near the Leake-Scott county line, 5.4 inches fell near Ludlow. In Neshoba County northeast of Philadelphia, there was a report of 4 inches in the Spring Creek community with 3.5 inches in Philadelphia. In Leake County at Singleton, just south of the Attala County line, 2.5 inches accumulated. And in Kosciusko 2 inch amounts were common.