How “Skip the Line” May Work for You

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–You may have heard of the “Skip the Line” program. It’s been in operation for about a year now and allows you to make appointments online before you head to get your driver’s license or other documents at any Mississippi Driver’s License Bureau.

Gov. Tate Reeves, in a press conference Tuesday, announced some improvements that are coming and that might benefit you, even in an area where the lines might not be as long as they are in Jackson.

“Mississippians can now conveniently and easily change the address on your driver’s license and ID cards from the comfort of your home,” he said.

The branches in Louisville and Philadelphia are closed until further notice, according to the Miss. Dept. of Public Safety website, meaning you’d have to drive to Kosciusko or Walnut Grove to perform a simple task that can now be done on your phone or computer.

Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said they are working on improvements that could come as soon as this fall, that would mean you would not have to carry all of your cards with you, as long as you have your phone.

“We anticipate…that we will be offering some sort of Mississippi wallet whereby not only will you have your driver’s license and your COVID card and vaccine card, but you can also have your hunting license and your fishing license and working with other state agencies to provide the information that they do in some form of mobile wallet,” he said.

That has not yet been developed.