Huddle House Has Groceries, Toilet Paper, and Paper Towels

Huddle House is providing groceries in Philadelphia and Carthage. Huddle Market is open! After temporarily closing in-house dining due to a statewide order last month, the Huddle House marketing team saw a need, and decided to fill it. They had extra inventory, and the general public needed groceries, so they developed a drive-by service called Huddle Market. They offer everything from grilled chicken, ribeye steaks, burgers, pancake mix, eggs, vegetables, and more, including paper towels and toilet paper. The Market is open daily and when you call in an order, they will deliver to you curbside. Philadelphia – 601-568-5144 or Carthage – 601-654-2065