Huge Food Distribution Coming Up Friday At Fairgrounds In Jackson

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce will be joining with the USDA, Merchants Foodservice, The Dairy Alliance, Borden Dairy, and Cal-Maine Foods for the “Farmers to Families” Food Box program to distribute 1,400 dairy boxes, 2,200 gallons of milk and 42,000 eggs. Distribution will take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds next Friday, August 7, 2020, starting at 9 a.m.. Entry will be at a Gate 1 on Jefferson Street, and exit will be at Gate 6 on Greymont Street in Jackson.