Mississippi Hunter Education Requirements Can Now Be Met Online

Hunter education requirements can now be met online. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, residents age 12 and above will be able to complete their hunter education requirement online. The internet course, Today’s Hunter in Mississippi which is video narrated and interactive will be available on mdwfp.com.

The full online Hunter Education certification is available here. http://www.mdwfp.com/education-outreach/hunter-education/online-hunters-ed/

For more information call (601) 432-2181.