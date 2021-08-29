The Leake County FireFighters Association has released the following message.

“Hurricane Ida is a major hurricane. It is slow moving and will affect most of the state. We can expect 50-55 MPH winds and up to 5-6 inches of rain. We will probably have downed trees and lose power. In the even that you lose power, call your power company and not Leake Communications or 911. EMA and Sheriff’s office is asking everyone to STAY OFF THE ROADS. We will begin to clear roads as soon as it is safe for workers and volunteers. Please be patient with everyone. We will be doing the best we can.”