Hurricane Laura Moving Onshore Over Louisiana Near Texas Border, Severe Weather Still Possible In Parts of Mississippi

The Associated Press is reporting that Laura is moving onshore over southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border as a menacing Category 4 hurricane. The storm’s power is raising fears of a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters say would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities on the Texas and Louisiana coast. Authorities implored coastal residents to evacuate but not everyone did. The storm grew rapidly Wednesday and it continued to draw energy from the warm Gulf of Mexico waters. Laura was arriving Thursday morning as the most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. so far this year. Forecasters said up to 15 inches of rain could fall.

Mema is reporting that “severe weather for portions of Mississippi is still possible. We could see tornadoes and heavy rainfall from Hurricane Laura.” There is a potential for heavy rain, tornadoes and storms throughout Thursday.