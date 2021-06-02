Hurricane Season Is Here

The 2021 Hurricane Season has started and continues through November 30th. MEMA is reminding us of some of the tips including how to assemble a three to five-day disaster supply kit. Below are some of the items that should be included in a hurricane preparedness kit.

Flashlight and battery-powered radio with additional batteries.

Canned and non-perishable food.

Bottled water.

Toiletry items.

Pet food and pet supplies.

Medicine and prescription medication.

Copies of important family papers and documents.

Personal protective equipment

To view MEMA’s 2021 Emergency Guide click here: 2021 Emergency Guide