Hurricane Season Is Here

The 2021 Hurricane Season has started and continues through November 30th. MEMA is reminding us of some of the tips including how to assemble a three to five-day disaster supply kit. Below are some of the items that should be included in a hurricane preparedness kit.
- Flashlight and battery-powered radio with additional batteries.
- Canned and non-perishable food.
- Bottled water.
- Toiletry items.
- Pet food and pet supplies.
- Medicine and prescription medication.
- Copies of important family papers and documents.
- Personal protective equipment
To view MEMA’s 2021 Emergency Guide click here: 2021 Emergency Guide