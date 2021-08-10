Hwy 15 Crash Sends One to Hospital

12:04 a.m. – Philadelphia Police, Emergency Medical Services, and Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a call reporting a two-vehicle crash on Highway 15 North in front of the coliseum. Injuries were reported and one person was transported to the hospital.

7:05 a.m. – Philadelphia Police and East Neshoba Volunteers were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 16 East near Highway 482. No injuries were reported.

7:22 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Walmart. No injuries were reported.