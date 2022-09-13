Hyde-Smith Wants Relief Funds Used for Scholarships

Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith wants to make sure that federal COVID relief money sent to the schools doesn’t go to waste. She’s cosponsoring legislation in Washington allowing states and school districts to use their leftover funds for scholarships for students from low-income families– who could benefit from tutoring, private school tuition and other educational opportunities aimed at helping them recover from their pandemic-related learning losses. Hyde-Smith says even though the American Rescue Plan Act provided $122 billion for education, most of that money hasn’t been spent yet.