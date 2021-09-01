Ida Is Not Done With Central Miss.; Leaves Behind Boil Water Notice

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss.–Hurricane Ida left behind downed trees and a lot of work for people to clear them. She also left behind a boil water notice for the people on the Homestead Water Association, in Scott County.

That includes 1,199 customers, said the Miss. Dept. of Health.

You’re being advised to boil your water for at least one minute before you drink it. You’ll be notified when it is safe to drink normally.

“Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a system wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks caused by Hurricane Ida,” said a news release from the department.

“When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.”