Home » Attala » Ida Now a Hurricane, Expected to Affect Mississippi

Ida Now a Hurricane, Expected to Affect Mississippi

Posted on

GULFPORT, Miss.–Hurricane Ida is still headed for the Louisiana/Mississippi coasts after making landfall as a hurricane on the Isle of Youth. The storm had sustained winds Friday afternoon of over 75 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

People in Mississippi should be concerned about heavy rain and wind. It was unclear, due to the unpredictable nature of such storms, exactly when the storm or its effects would arrive in the central part of the state. An estimate Friday was Sunday night to Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Jackson Tweeted out a suggested preparedness plan Friday.

Submit a Comment