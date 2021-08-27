Ida Now a Hurricane, Expected to Affect Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss.–Hurricane Ida is still headed for the Louisiana/Mississippi coasts after making landfall as a hurricane on the Isle of Youth. The storm had sustained winds Friday afternoon of over 75 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

1:15 PM EDT: Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that #Ida has strengthened to a hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Tropical storm conditions are occurring on Cayo Largo, Cuba https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/aYXq5lRDq1 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2021

People in Mississippi should be concerned about heavy rain and wind. It was unclear, due to the unpredictable nature of such storms, exactly when the storm or its effects would arrive in the central part of the state. An estimate Friday was Sunday night to Tuesday.

🌀 Ida is now a Category 1 hurricane, with sustained maximum winds of 75 mph. NOW is the time to be prepared. Hurricane Checklist

✔Food/Water

✔Medicine/First Aid

✔3 Ways to Access Information pic.twitter.com/h0v2MKmure — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) August 27, 2021

The National Weather Service in Jackson Tweeted out a suggested preparedness plan Friday.