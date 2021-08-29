Ida To Affect Central Mississippi Late Sunday, Monday

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast, which will put the storm in central Mississippi late Sunday into early Monday, and possibly through Tuesday, depending on how fast she moves.

A tropical storm warning stops right below central Mississippi counties.

Hurricane Ida update: Tropical Storm Watches in the area have been upgraded to Tropical Storm Warnings. We have also updated our latest graphical forecast for the wind threat in our area. Primary threats continue to be damaging winds flooding rain and a chance for tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/h5YxY8QFPT — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) August 28, 2021

You can expect heavy rain, high winds of up to 40 to 50 mph, and the possibility of tornadoes.

Gov. Reeves has declared a state of emergency, which was acknowledged Saturday afternoon by Pres. Biden. That means that federal resources will be available to supplement what the state will be doing.

Here is the latest rainfall forecast for Hurricane #Ida. pic.twitter.com/4YDeBNp7s7 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 28, 2021

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is advising you to be prepared for possible power outages, some that could be long-term. You should have water, non-perishable food, batteries and flashlights and a radio.

Keeping your phone charged is a good idea.

State insurance commissioner Mike Chaney advised that you should take pictures of your home and all belongings before the storm, for insurance purposes. He also suggested you tie things down that could be blown away or that could float away.

He also said to make sure you know where your important documents are and to have them in a safe place.